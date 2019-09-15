Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Rome Cemetery
Proctorville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHARON DEXTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHARON KAY DEXTER


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SHARON KAY DEXTER Obituary




SHARON KAY DEXTER, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She was born December 27, 1944, in Chesapeake, Ohio, daughter of the late Hudson and Thelma Thornton Jeffers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Amy Beckett, and six siblings. She is survived by her husband, Larry Dexter; one daughter, Beth (Steve) Swander of Tiffin, Ohio; son-in-law, Mark Beckett of Proctorville, Ohio; two grandchildren, Adam and Mara Beckett; one sister, Mary Alice Kennedy of Lexington, Ky.; and a special niece, Brenda Jeffrey of Chesapeake, Ohio. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. No visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHARON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now