SHARON KAY DEXTER, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She was born December 27, 1944, in Chesapeake, Ohio, daughter of the late Hudson and Thelma Thornton Jeffers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Amy Beckett, and six siblings. She is survived by her husband, Larry Dexter; one daughter, Beth (Steve) Swander of Tiffin, Ohio; son-in-law, Mark Beckett of Proctorville, Ohio; two grandchildren, Adam and Mara Beckett; one sister, Mary Alice Kennedy of Lexington, Ky.; and a special niece, Brenda Jeffrey of Chesapeake, Ohio. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. No visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019