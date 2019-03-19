







SHARON LOUISE "SHERRY" CREMEANS LAWRENCE, 63 of South Point, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born July 6, 1955, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Manford Skip and Ella Louise Holly Cremeans of Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at New Beginning Apostolic Church, Huntington, with visitation one hour prior to services. Bishop Norman Mills and Pastor Todd Mills will be officiating. Entombment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. She was an Executive Assistant at ATT Mobility. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her infant sister, Linda Sue Cremeans. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 45 years, Timothy Lorenzo Lawrence of South Point, Ohio; daughter Kristin Corbin of Catlettsburg, Ky., and one son, Shane (Beth) Lawrence of South Point, Ohio; sister Kathy (Frank) Meehling of Proctorville, Ohio; one brother, Richard "Skip" (Alice) Cremeans of Barboursville; grandchildren Madison and Isabella Hickey, Avery Corbin, Jaiden, Austin and Christian Lawrence and a host of family and friends. The family would like to say a special thank you to Sherry's daughter-in-law Beth Lawrence for her love, compassion and wonderful care. Also, the family would like to say thank you to everyone who that provided food, love and support during her illness. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at New Beginning Apostolic Church, Huntington. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, is caring for the family.