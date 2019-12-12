|
SHARON RENE WATSON, 58, of Scottown, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Rev. B.J. Wiley officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Sharon was born October 11, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Jennings Jr. and Colleen Colegrove Toppings. She graduated from Huntington East High School and retired from The Herald-Dispatch. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Jay Watson, two brothers and a sister, Arlen, Robert and Angela Toppings. Survivors include one sister and brother-in-law, Sheila and Michael Laney of Huntington; four nieces, Amara Hudson, Colleen Toppings, Heather Butcher, all of Huntington, and Angelina Sutphin of Ona; nephew, Christopher Hager of Huntington; special little great-nephew, Dawson Copley; two stepsons, Jay Watson of Florida and J.D. Watson of Scottown; and a step-grandson, Christian Watson of Lavalette; and several other loving family and friends. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019