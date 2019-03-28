|
SHARON ROSE FULFORD, 71, of Huntington, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Nathan Jude officiating. Burial will follow. Sharon was born July 30, 1947, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Roy Russel and Vera May Bias Fulford. She was a member of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Also preceding her in death were two sisters, Katherine Stapleton and Loretta (Juanita) Ross; and two brothers, John Emerson and James Walter Fulford. Survivors include one son, Gregory Scott Fulford of Huntington; two sisters, Gloria Jean Markowitz of Odenton, Md., and Brenda Joyce Mahurin of Phoenix, Ariz.; one brother, Leroy Fulford of Huntington; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be after 1:30 p.m. on Friday at the cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019