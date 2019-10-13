|
SHARON RUTH PRICE, 68, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She had a long, painful battle with cancer. She was born July 14, 1951, in Huntington, a daughter of Libbie Cyrus and Leon and Barbara Ramey. She was a Certified Anesthesia Technician and retired from Oakwood Hospital in Dearborne, Michigan, with 39 years of service. She was a member of Elmwood Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted noon Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with her pastor, Rick Glass, officiating, and burial will be in Community Memorial Gardens in Wayne. Sharon leaves behind her parents and her husband, Michael Price, who was her high school sweetheart, to whom she has been married for nearly 51 years. She also leaves one sister, Chris Long and husband John of Huntington; one brother, William "Corky" Asbury of Barboursville; two nieces, Renee Carroll and husband Mike of Huntington and Savannah Rushing and husband Billy of Tennessee; one nephew, Andrew Asbury of Barboursville; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Chapman's Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019