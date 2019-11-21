The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
SHAWN JEFFREY "JEFF" CHEEK

SHAWN JEFFREY "JEFF" CHEEK, 46, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Nicole Blankenship "Stormy" Cheek, died Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, after a short battle with cancer. He was born June 17, 1973, in Huntington, a son of Myra Lynn Cardwell Cheek of Huntington and the late Phillip Fanning Cheek. Jeff obtained an Associate Degree from Marshall University in Electronics, and was working as a project manager for the past 10 years at Netranom, a telecommunications business in Hurricane, W.Va. He attended New Baptist Church and the church provided in-home services for him during his sickness. Jeff was a great man who loved his family, friends, Mustangs and guitars. In addition to his wife and mother, survivors include his brother and sister-in-law, Philip Jeremy and Crystle Cheek, and their children, Andrew, Victoria and Demian Cheek; his mother-in-law, Pattie Blankenship; lifetime friend and co-worker, Chris Knight; and numerous lifelong friends and schoolmates. Stormy would like to offer a special thanks to his special friend and boss, Scott Edwards and his wife Danielle, of Hurricane, and a special thank you to the owners, co-workers and clients of Lee David Salon for all their love and support during his illness. Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Trent Eastman officiating. Donations may be sent to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House or to Hospice of Huntington in his name. Friends may visit family 5 to 7 p.m. Friday prior to services. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019
