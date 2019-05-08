The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
SHEILA GAYE HUFFMAN SMITH

SHEILA GAYE HUFFMAN SMITH, 66, of Huntington, mother of Ezekiel Smith, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born January 28, 1953, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late William Jesse and Verneda Gaye McComas Huffman. She was a sales rep for RJ Reynolds and was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church, formerly Riverview United Methodist Church. Survivors in addition to her son include one sister, Patricia Huffman of Pt. Pleasant, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Emerson (Emee) Rylee Smith and Brier Alister Smith; one niece and her husband, Jessi Huffman West (Josh) of Hurricane, W.Va.; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews from the Smith and Huffman families. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Woodmere Memorial Park with Pastor Phil Wilson officiating. Burial will follow. Friends may visit with the family 30 minutes prior to service time Thursday at the cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 8, 2019
