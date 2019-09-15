The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
SHEILA LORRAINE STILTNER


1950 - 2019
SHEILA LORRAINE STILTNER, 69, of Huntington, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Sheila was born on August 23, 1950, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Jesse A. Queen and Merla Gue Queen. She attended local schools and was a surgical technician. Sheila was married for 39 years to the late David A. Stiltner, who died in 2009. Besides her parents and her husband, Shelia is preceded in death by two brothers, Garold Queen and Gary Queen; and three sisters, Phyllis Queen Lycans, Helen Queen and Shirley Queen Fink Libbens. Survivors include her three children, Malina Savage, Jess Stiltner and Angela Stiltner, all of Huntington; five grandchildren, Ray Brown II, Jeremy Savage, David "Holden" Savage, Conner Wiles and Dax Savage; a brother, Michael Queen of Columbus, Ohio; two sisters, Francis Smith (Henry) of Barboursville and Deborah Queen Lycans Hazen of Kansas; a sister-in-law, Trudy Sands Queen Cantrell of Chillicothe, Ohio; and many loving and adoring nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019, 2 p.m. at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Family and friends may call at Chapman's Mortuary from noon until 2 p.m. on Monday. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
