The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SHELBA PLUMLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHELBA JEAN PLUMLEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SHELBA JEAN PLUMLEY Obituary




SHELBA JEAN PLUMLEY, 79, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was born on April 27, 1940, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late William and Catherine Alberts Lawhon. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Clovis Plumley; one brother, William Lawhon Jr.; three sisters, Madeline Bailey, Barbara Ann Adkins and Nancy Carrol Powell. She attended New Life Church in Huntington. She is survived by two daughters, Vicki Johnson (Larry) and Michelle Bibbee (Allen); one sister, Elva Louise Davis; three brothers, Dennis Joe Lawhon, Jerry Lee Lawhon (Sherry) and Ralph Larry Lawhon; two grandchildren, Cortney Norman (Andrew) and Kaylie Chapman; special friend, Patricia Jeffrey; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Jason Cook officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now