SHELBA JEAN PLUMLEY, 79, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was born on April 27, 1940, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late William and Catherine Alberts Lawhon. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Clovis Plumley; one brother, William Lawhon Jr.; three sisters, Madeline Bailey, Barbara Ann Adkins and Nancy Carrol Powell. She attended New Life Church in Huntington. She is survived by two daughters, Vicki Johnson (Larry) and Michelle Bibbee (Allen); one sister, Elva Louise Davis; three brothers, Dennis Joe Lawhon, Jerry Lee Lawhon (Sherry) and Ralph Larry Lawhon; two grandchildren, Cortney Norman (Andrew) and Kaylie Chapman; special friend, Patricia Jeffrey; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Jason Cook officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 9, 2019