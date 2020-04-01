|
SHELIA GAIL JORDAN MYERS, 66, of Goodlettsville, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, in Vanderbilt Medical Center, Nashville, Tenn. She was born February 28, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Richard Lee and Betty Jean Carver Jordan. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Richard "Rick" Jordan Jr. and Greg Jordan. Shelia was a former employee at Marshall University; was a longtime member of Highlawn Baptist Church, Huntington; and was a member of Metro Baptist Church, Goodlettsville, Tenn. Shelia loved to sing, and over the years she sang with The Jordan Family, The Jordan Sisters and Squire Parsons. Survivors include her husband, Tim Myers; a son and daughter-in-law, David Christopher and Elaine Myers of Nashville, Tenn.; Kimberly Michelle Himes of Salem, Va.; grandchildren, Ezra, Oliver and Finley Myers and Jonah, Zander and Mylo Himes; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Debbie and Ed Webb of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Carolyn and Todd Grass of Barboursville, W.Va.; a sister-in-law, Trisha Jordan of Barboursville; and several nieces and nephews. Due to current circumstances, both the funeral, officiated by Dr. J. David Jicka at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, and burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, will be private. However, the service will be livestreamed on Chapman's Mortuary and Crematory Facebook page at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020. A public memorial service will be held for Shelia at a future date when we can all gather together. Keep updated on the memorial event and leave your love for her family at http://bit.ly/smmemorialpage.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2020