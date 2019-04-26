







SHELIA JANE HENNEN MARKS, 65, of Milton, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at her home. She was born April 30, 1953, in Spencer, W.Va., a daughter of the late Exel Carl and Rebecca Mae Camp Hennen, the youngest of their nine children. Shelia graduated from Spencer High School in 1971 and later earned an associate degree from Marshall Community College. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and quilting. Her faith was an important part of her life, and she currently attended Milton United Methodist Church. Shelia married Michael Jackson Marks on August 4, 1979, in Parkersburg, W.Va., and was a devoted wife for 28 years until Michael's passing on September 19, 2007. In addition to her parents and husband, Shelia was preceded in death by one brother, Russell Leon Hennen. She is survived by her son, Matthew Jackson Marks and his wife Teresa of Eleanor, W.Va.; two brothers and their wives, Charles and Macel Hennen of Newark, W.Va., and Roger and Joy Hennen of Pharoah, Okla.; five sisters, Rita Hennen of Vienna, W.Va., Sharon Hennen of Parkersburg, W.Va., Linda Amos of Parkersburg, W.Va., Donna Wright and her husband Mike of Kernersville, N.C., Rhoda Francisco and her husband Jack of Parkersburg, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Mary Wright Hennen of Vienna, W.Va.; her husband's three brothers, three sisters, their spouses, and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Heck Funeral Home, Milton. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m., officiated by the Reverend Nancy White UMC. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton.