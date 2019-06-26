|
SHELIA JOYCE KINGERY, 62, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born June 18, 1957, to Grace Akley Williams and the late Donald Ray Williams. She is survived by one son, Jeremy (Tina) Kingery; two step-grandkids, Hunter Keathley and Emily Keathley; four sisters, Donna (Wetzel) Bias, Dana (Dennis) Huff, Lana (Larry) Howard and Teresa (Dale) Guillot; two brothers, Stephen (Linda) Williams and Jerry Williams; and companion, Tommy Knipp. She was previously employed at Alcon and Tudor's of Proctorville, Ohio. She loved her cat, Crystal, and riding horses. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Wetzel Bias officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
