Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
SHERMAN PRESLEY
SHERMAN PRESLEY

SHERMAN PRESLEY Obituary

SHERMAN PRESLEY, 75, of Huntington, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. He was born June 26, 1944, in Wayne County, a son of the late Jack and Garnet Workman Presley. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Brenda Presley, and two brothers, Henry and Bob Presley. He is survived by his wife, Sue Dotson Presley; four daughters, Sherri (Billy Cremeans) Starkey, Jeannie (Freddie) Ferrell, Angela (Mike Byrd) Presley and Maleena (Taron) White, all of Huntington; one son, Justin Presley of Huntington; four sisters, Betty Hodge, Joanne Ratcliff, Hazel Potter and Pauline Parker; two brothers, Charles Presley and Paul Workman; fifteen grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel with Pastor Dennis Morrello officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformey.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2020
