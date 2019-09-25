|
SHERRY BERKELEY FRIEDERICK of Huntington, W.Va., died Friday, September 20, 2019, at Methodist Germantown Hospital, surrounded by family. Visitation will be conducted at noon Wednesday, September 25, with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church, 949 10th Avenue (B'nai Sholom Congregation) with Dr. John Minihan officiating. Sherry was born February 23, 1948, in Milton, W.Va., eldest daughter of the late Thomas and Marcheta Berkeley. Sherry was steadfastly devoted to her faith as a member of Christ Presbyterian Church and her family, most of all her grandchildren. She served the community through her work with the Team for West Virginia Children, as well as other nonprofit organizations. She developed innovative programs to promote early childhood brain development through parent education and interaction, and was also a tireless advocate for children with special needs. She was preceded in death by grandson, Michael Perry. Survivors include a brother, Charles Berkeley, and a sister, Sally Caudill, along with husband Alan, all of Huntington; a husband, James Friederick, of Huntington; children, Adam Eagleston and wife Haley of Fairhope, Ala., Candace Perry and husband Chris of Olive Branch, Miss., and Justin Eagleston of Huntington; stepchildren Jana Friederick of Houston, Texas, and Jamie Friederick of Brooklyn, N.Y.; a niece, Cara Berkeley of Nashville, Tenn.; and grandchildren, Trae, Haley, Ava, Mary McClure, Berkeley, Adler, Agnes, and Vivianne.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019