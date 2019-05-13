







SHIRLEY ANN ANDERSON, 77, of Barboursville, passed into her Lord's welcoming arms on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was born May 18, 1941, in Barboursville, a daughter of the late Orville and Essie Lucas Vance. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Anderson; an infant daughter, Linda; and three brothers, Kenneth, Billy and Don Vance. She is survived by one son, Robert Duane Anderson and his wife Carla of Barboursville; one brother, Wondel Vance of Huntington; eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Jake Clark officiating. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 13, 2019