Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneider-Hall Funeral Home
313 Big Branch Rd
Chesapeake, OH 45619
(740) 867-3125
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY KEITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY ANN KEITH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SHIRLEY ANN KEITH Obituary




SHIRLEY ANN KEITH, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. She was born on April 18, 1938, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Harold J. Love and Opal Plants Love. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James Love. Shirley was married to Edwin Keith for fifty-four years, whom she met when they both worked at Standard Printing and Publishing in Huntington. She is also survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Terri Keith of Duluth, Ga.; daughter and son-in-law, Bethany and Robb Marshall of Fort Stewart, Ga.; daughter and son-in-law, Lynda and Stan Rec of Las Vegas, Nev.; four grandsons, Wyatt Marshall, Eli Marshall, Keith Rec and Jordan Sadler. Shirley devoted her life to her husband, children and Lord. She enjoyed music and sang in many church choirs through the years, most recently at Chesapeake United Methodist Church. She also volunteered with Community Mission Outreach. Funeral Services will be conducted by Rev. Chuck Case at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will follow the funeral service at Suncrest Cemetery in Point Pleasant, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chesapeake United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now