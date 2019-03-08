







SHIRLEY ANN KEITH, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. She was born on April 18, 1938, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Harold J. Love and Opal Plants Love. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James Love. Shirley was married to Edwin Keith for fifty-four years, whom she met when they both worked at Standard Printing and Publishing in Huntington. She is also survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Terri Keith of Duluth, Ga.; daughter and son-in-law, Bethany and Robb Marshall of Fort Stewart, Ga.; daughter and son-in-law, Lynda and Stan Rec of Las Vegas, Nev.; four grandsons, Wyatt Marshall, Eli Marshall, Keith Rec and Jordan Sadler. Shirley devoted her life to her husband, children and Lord. She enjoyed music and sang in many church choirs through the years, most recently at Chesapeake United Methodist Church. She also volunteered with Community Mission Outreach. Funeral Services will be conducted by Rev. Chuck Case at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will follow the funeral service at Suncrest Cemetery in Point Pleasant, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chesapeake United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019