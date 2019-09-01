|
|
SHIRLEY ANN WOMELDORF PRICE, "Nana," (age 80), died August 28, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Jack D. Womeldorf Sr. of Charleston, W.Va., and the late Roenna Dudley Womeldorf of Huntington, W.Va. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. "Wink" Price; a sister, Mary Roeann Womeldorf; a brother, Jack D. Womeldorf Jr.; and two sons, Charles C. "Chaz" Price and Patrick D. Price. Shirley was born in Huntington, W.Va., on October 17, 1938. She was a proud graduate of Huntington East High School, Class of '56, and Marshall University, Class of '61. She was retired from Appalachian Power Company. She was a member of Beverly Hills United Methodist Church and Beverly Hills United Methodist Women, where she served as secretary for the local UMW and was one of the teachers in her "His Workers" Sunday School Class. She is survived by a brother, Thomas D. Womeldorf of Huntington; one son, Stephen H. Price of Chesapeake, Ohio; two wonderful daughters-in-law, Sarah Price of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Lillian Price of Chesapeake, Ohio. She is survived by her precious six grandchildren, Taylor, Jessica, Brenna, Danielle, Abigail and Destiny Price, all of Chesapeake, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Shannon Blosser officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019