Kilgore & Collier Funeral Home Inc
2702 Panola St
Catlettsburg, KY 41129
(606) 739-5155
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church
SHIRLEY CAROLYN (ROBERTS) SLOAS

SHIRLEY CAROLYN (ROBERTS) SLOAS Obituary

SHIRLEY CAROLYN ROBERTS SLOAS, 89, of Kenova, widow of Leonard Sloas Jr., died Jan. 21. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 23, Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, Catlettsburg, Ky.; burial in Junior Furnace Cemetery, Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the mentioned church or to Community Hospice. Neal-Kilgore and Collier Funeral Home, Catlettsburg, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020
