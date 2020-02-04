|
|
|
SHIRLEY DARLENE HOSE, 73, of Huntington, wife of Lloyd Hose, died Feb. 1 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at Riverside Apostolic Church, 4234 Dents Run Blvd., Westover, W.Va. Burial will follow in Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens, Westover. Visitation will be one hour before service time at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020