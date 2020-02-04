Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY HOSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY DARLENE HOSE

Send Flowers
SHIRLEY DARLENE HOSE Obituary

SHIRLEY DARLENE HOSE, 73, of Huntington, wife of Lloyd Hose, died Feb. 1 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 5 at Riverside Apostolic Church, 4234 Dents Run Blvd., Westover, W.Va. Burial will follow in Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens, Westover. Visitation will be one hour before service time at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SHIRLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -