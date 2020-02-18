The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
SHIRLEY EDWARD "BARNEY" BARNETT

SHIRLEY EDWARD BARNETT, "Barney," 81, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away February 15, 2020. He was born February 15, 1939, in Lincoln County, a son of the late Frank and Effie Bias Barnett. He is survived by his four children, DeAnna Hafer and Mark Barnett of Barboursville, W.Va, Jeffery (Nora) Barnett of Keller, Texas and Tony (Cindy) Barnett of Ashland, Ky.; sixteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. According to Barney's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020
