|
|
SHIRLEY JEAN VITITOE BIAS, 83 of Salt Rock, passed away Friday April 5, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She was the proud mother of five children, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. The family will also receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the mortuary. A committal service followed by burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019