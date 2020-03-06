|
SHIRLEY JEAN WILLS ALTIZER, 87 years old, formerly of Clarksburg, W.Va., received her Heavenly Wings on February 6, 2020, with loved ones at her side, at Freedom Senior Living in Sevierville, Tenn. Born to the late Harvey J. Wills Jr. and Kathryn M. Wills in Eskdale, W.Va., she grew up in the Southern coalfields before moving to Huntington and graduating from Huntington East High School in 1950. Shirley dearly loved attending her class reunions. She married Dr. B. Edward Altizer on July 3, 1950. Surviving children are Mark (Carolyn) Altizer of Versailles, Ky., Gayle Willis of Port Richey, Fla., and Heidi Kennedy of Bridgeport, W.Va.; grandchildren are Susan (Greg) Foreman of Seymour, Tenn., and Shawn (Traci) Altizer of Richmond, Ky.; great-grandchildren are Gracie and Garrett Foreman of Seymour, Tenn. Also sisters, Nancy Tatum (Bob) and family of Leesburg, Va., Kathy Leap (David) and family of Huntington, W.Va.; special cousin, Martha Peck; and nephew, John Wills of Huntington, W.Va. Shirley was the bookkeeper for Altizer Chiropractic Clinic for many years. Loving music and dancing, she and "Doc" frequently danced to the music of the Big Band Era, especially after retiring to Lady Lake, Fla. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed birdwatching, butterflies, swimming, flowers, and playing board games and cards. Her Christmas trees were legendary, and the presents she wrapped were works of art. She was a champion in cheering for the kids and Doc at American Saddlebred horse shows. Vacationing in Hawaii brought her so much joy, as well as watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and collecting Fenton glassware. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Woodmere Memorial Park, Abbey of Remembrance, in Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences: www.davisweaverfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2020