|
|
SHIRLEY JENEAN SMITH BLEDSOE, 83, of Barboursville, W.Va., left this earthly home to be in the arms of Jesus on November 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Ruth Smith of Proctorville, Ohio; sisters, Laura Gray and Sandra Keyser; and brothers, Carlton Smith and Jack Smith. She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth Bledsoe, of 63 years. She is also survived by sisters, Patsy Bledsoe of Barboursville and Betty Hall of Milton; and brother, James Smith of Dayton, Ohio. A special thanks to her caregivers, Teresa Hankins and Anita Adkins. Also, a thank you to Hospice of Huntington and their nurse, Eliza Endicott. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastors David Lemming and Richard Sexton of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, where she was a member. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019