







SHIRLEY JOANNE MIDKIFF COLE, 89, of Lavalette, W.Va., widow of Auvil Cole, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 2, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Keith Watters. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington, W.Va. Shirley was born on September 19, 1929, the daughter of the late Edward and Josie Via Midkiff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Kenneth, Jake and Harley Midkiff, June Tinker and Ruth Craddock. She is survived by her children, Wanda (Ed) Napier of Chapmanville, W.Va., Sandra (the late Russell C.) Eastham and Dan (Kim) Cole, all of Lavalette, W.Va.; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers and sister, Hope Wright, Noel Midkiff and Gale Midkiff. She was a homemaker, worked as a sales associate at Montgomery Ward, Hills Department Store, Genesee Fabrics and Joann Fabrics. She was the author of "The Universe Proclaims Thy Praise" Devotions in Poetry and Prose. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly. She worked with her own children and many others over the years as a Bible teacher, Children's Choir Director, and sang with her sisters, in church choirs and with her children for 40 years. During those years, she wrote poems, stories, devotions and speeches that she presented to family, church groups, individuals and to many through her published book. Even through her last illness, she presented many of those taking care of her with a copy of her book as a thank you. She will be greatly missed by many who loved her and learned her peaceful demeanor throughout her 89 years. Friends may call from noon until service time on Friday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary