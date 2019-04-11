Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775 P.O. Box 391
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY ARTRIP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY KAY BERRY ARTRIP

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SHIRLEY KAY BERRY ARTRIP Obituary




SHIRLEY KAY BERRY ARTRIP, 60, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was born May 25, 1958, in Detroit, Mich. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Carlyle and Glenna Lee Berry; and one brother, Dallas Berry of Barboursville. She is survived by her husband, Doug Artrip; two sons, Eddie and Jason of Florida; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Ed (Kelli) Berry of Scottown, Ohio, and John (Bonnie) Berry of Proctorville, Ohio; one sister and brother-in-law, Catherine (Bill) Porter of Genoa, W.Va.; and sister-in-law, Kyra Berry of Barboursville. The family would like to express thanks and gratitude to the staff at the Hospice House for their loving care and support. There will be no funeral service, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now