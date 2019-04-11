







SHIRLEY KAY BERRY ARTRIP, 60, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was born May 25, 1958, in Detroit, Mich. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Carlyle and Glenna Lee Berry; and one brother, Dallas Berry of Barboursville. She is survived by her husband, Doug Artrip; two sons, Eddie and Jason of Florida; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Ed (Kelli) Berry of Scottown, Ohio, and John (Bonnie) Berry of Proctorville, Ohio; one sister and brother-in-law, Catherine (Bill) Porter of Genoa, W.Va.; and sister-in-law, Kyra Berry of Barboursville. The family would like to express thanks and gratitude to the staff at the Hospice House for their loving care and support. There will be no funeral service, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary