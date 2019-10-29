|
SHIRLEY MAE WERNER, 76, of Huntington, W.Va., wife of Arnold Werner, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, in Woodlands Healthcare. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, by Pastor Eric Wallace. Burial will follow at Springhill Cemetery. Shirley was born on September 13, 1943, in Spencer, W.Va., the daughter of the late Gay and Martha Mace Parsons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Doyle Whytsell; three brothers and two sisters. She was a former LPN and a member of the Catholic Church of the Ascension, Hurricane, W.Va. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Shelia Whytsell of Millwood, W.Va., Phyllis Carr (Ronald) of Hurricane, W.Va., Linda Whited of Lewisville, Ohio and Rodney Whytsell (Patricia) of Spencer, W.Va.; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019