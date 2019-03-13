The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Resources
More Obituaries for SHIRLEY McCLANAHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SHIRLEY McCLANAHAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SHIRLEY McCLANAHAN Obituary




SHIRLEY McCLANAHAN, 72, of Barboursville, passed away March 11, 2019, in Huntington Hospice Care after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her father, William McClure, and her mother, Thelma Musick McClure. She is survived by her husband, Larry, her two sons, Jamy (Tracy) and Joey (Alexandra) McClanahan, granddaughter, Alyssa, and her stepmother, Helen McClure. She was a devoted math teacher in Cabell County for more than 30 years and attended Elmwood Missionary Baptist Church. She leaves behind many special extended family members and wonderful friends. There will be a celebration of life for friends and family at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, Thursday, March 14, 2019. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the Celebration of Life beginning at 6:30 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now