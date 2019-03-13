|
SHIRLEY McCLANAHAN, 72, of Barboursville, passed away March 11, 2019, in Huntington Hospice Care after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her father, William McClure, and her mother, Thelma Musick McClure. She is survived by her husband, Larry, her two sons, Jamy (Tracy) and Joey (Alexandra) McClanahan, granddaughter, Alyssa, and her stepmother, Helen McClure. She was a devoted math teacher in Cabell County for more than 30 years and attended Elmwood Missionary Baptist Church. She leaves behind many special extended family members and wonderful friends. There will be a celebration of life for friends and family at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, Thursday, March 14, 2019. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the Celebration of Life beginning at 6:30 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019