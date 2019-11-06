Home

STACY RENE SWISHER CURRY, 52, formerly of Huntington, daughter of George Curry of Huntington, died Sept. 20 in Jacksonville, Fla. She worked at River Park Hospital as a Clinical Psychologist until she moved to Jacksonville, Fla. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WVU Cancer Institute Office of Philanthropy, Room 1614E, PO Box 9300, Morgantown, WV 26506, Attn: Tiffany Samuels. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Nov. 9 at Trinity Episcopal Church, Huntington. Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, Jacksonville, Fla. www.hgmandarin.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019
