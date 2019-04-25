|
|
STANLEY "SHAYNE" FLETCHER, born September 21, 1942, son of Stanford and Norma Browning Fletcher, passed from this life into the hands of his Heavenly Father on April 17, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Marilyn Adkins Fletcher, and his loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a teacher at Coal Grove and Proctorville schools in Ohio and at Russell High School in Kentucky. Visitation was held Monday, April 22, 2019, at Twin Oaks Funeral Home in Southaven, Miss. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in Shayne's name.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019