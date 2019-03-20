Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV 25526
304-562-9711
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV 25526
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV 25526
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STANLEY VANCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY VANCE


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
STANLEY VANCE Obituary




STANLEY VANCE, 59, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, after a short illness. He retired from Waste Management. He was preceded in death by his son, Cory Vance, father, Gene Vance, and mother, Janet Frazier, and brother, Harold Vance. Stanley is survived by his wife, Tammy Vance, son, Wesley Beckett, two fur babies, Punkin and Precious, and brothers, Kevin Vance and Richard Vance. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., with Rev. Timothy L. Pauley officiating. Burial will follow in Vance Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Allen Funeral Home. Please visit www.allenfuneralhomewv.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now