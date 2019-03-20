|
STANLEY VANCE, 59, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, after a short illness. He retired from Waste Management. He was preceded in death by his son, Cory Vance, father, Gene Vance, and mother, Janet Frazier, and brother, Harold Vance. Stanley is survived by his wife, Tammy Vance, son, Wesley Beckett, two fur babies, Punkin and Precious, and brothers, Kevin Vance and Richard Vance. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., with Rev. Timothy L. Pauley officiating. Burial will follow in Vance Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Allen Funeral Home. Please visit www.allenfuneralhomewv.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019