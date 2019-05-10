Home

POWERED BY

Services
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
9 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
(740) 667-3110
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
Coolville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
Coolville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STANLEY WELLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY WELLS


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
STANLEY WELLS Obituary




STANLEY WELLS, 73, of Long Bottom, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. He was born March 15, 1946, in Long Bottom, Ohio, son of the late Roscoe and Ellen Connolly Wells. He was a Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of the NRA and a member of the Hickory Hills Church of Christ. Stanley is survived by two sons, Bryan (Glenna) Wells and Sammy Cozart; two daughters, Tammy (John) Causey and Laura Hason; three grandsons, Jacob (Allison) Wells, Luke (Karen) Beach and Justin McCreery; a granddaughter, Abigail Causey; a great-granddaughter, Rosalie Beach; a brother, Frank Wells; two sisters, Roberta Murphy and Josephine Bunch; and a special nephew, Ross Wells. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Wells; three brothers; and two sisters. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Sandhill Cemetery where military graveside services will be conducted by the combined color guard. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service. You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
Download Now