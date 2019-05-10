







STANLEY WELLS, 73, of Long Bottom, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. He was born March 15, 1946, in Long Bottom, Ohio, son of the late Roscoe and Ellen Connolly Wells. He was a Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of the NRA and a member of the Hickory Hills Church of Christ. Stanley is survived by two sons, Bryan (Glenna) Wells and Sammy Cozart; two daughters, Tammy (John) Causey and Laura Hason; three grandsons, Jacob (Allison) Wells, Luke (Karen) Beach and Justin McCreery; a granddaughter, Abigail Causey; a great-granddaughter, Rosalie Beach; a brother, Frank Wells; two sisters, Roberta Murphy and Josephine Bunch; and a special nephew, Ross Wells. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Wells; three brothers; and two sisters. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Sandhill Cemetery where military graveside services will be conducted by the combined color guard. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of service. You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 10, 2019