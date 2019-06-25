Home

POWERED BY

Services
PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-2144
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHAN CALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHAN DANIEL CALL

Obituary Flowers

STEPHAN DANIEL CALL Obituary




STEPHAN DANIEL CALL, 66, of Ironton, father of Brandon Call of Loveland, Ohio, died June 13 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was a professor of Travel and Sport Pedagogy at Ohio University. There will be a memorial service, 4 p.m. Saturday, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation with the family will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, Ohio is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Ironton Elks Club c/o Fred Jones, 416 Park Avenue, Ironton, OH 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 25, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries