STEPHAN DANIEL CALL, 66, of Ironton, father of Brandon Call of Loveland, Ohio, died June 13 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was a professor of Travel and Sport Pedagogy at Ohio University. There will be a memorial service, 4 p.m. Saturday, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation with the family will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, Ohio is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Ironton Elks Club c/o Fred Jones, 416 Park Avenue, Ironton, OH 45638. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 25, 2019
