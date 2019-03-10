The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
STEPHANIE ANN MCBRIDE, 32, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord in Heaven on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born February 25, 1987, in Huntington, the daughter of Steven Ivan and Patricia Ann Luptak McBride of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Randy Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Stephanie was a hardworking, devoted, wonderful, loving mother to Annalise and Noah, as well as a very precious daughter and sister. She was a Christian and a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Teays Valley, W.Va. In 1998, Stephanie was the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic Level 6 First Place All Around State Champion. Following gymnastics, she was a cheerleader for Winfield Middle and Winfield High Schools, as well as a member of the track teams. In 2009, she graduated Magna Cum Laude from Marshall University with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration specializing in Marketing. After graduation, she was employed as a substitute teacher in Lincoln County for several years. Following this, Stephanie worked for Beltone as a Sales Representative. In addition to her parents, survivors include her children, Annalise Marie Humphreys and Noah Matthew Humphreys of Huntington; one brother and his wife, Matthew Steven and Erin Spears McBride of Milton; two nephews, River Miles McBride and Josh Lester; one niece, Magnolia Jude McBride; two uncles and their wives, Steve and Linda Luptak of Memphis, Tenn., and John and Leah Luptak of Grand Terrace, Calif.; her ex-husband and the father of her children, Jonathan Humphreys of Barboursville; and her loving companion, Chris Chapman of Huntington; her fur babies, Biscuit, Jack and Mr. Kitty; as well as several special cousins. Stephanie will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019
