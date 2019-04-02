|
STEPHANIE DAWN COLEMAN, 36, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born April 15, 1982 in Huntington. She was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, John W. Craig and paternal grandfather, Guy Clark. She is survived by her children, Christopher Clark and Alayna Myers, both of Huntington; parents, Guy and Nancy Clark of Huntington; maternal grandmother, Betty Craig of South Point, Ohio; and paternal grandmother, Barbara Clark of Huntington. She was a member of Beverly Hills Church of Christ. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019