STEPHEN DALLAS NASH, 73, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away August 13, 2019, surrounded by family, at Cornerstone Hospital. To all who knew Steve, he was a loving, generous soul with a comedic wit like no other. There is no doubt that there were many laughs in Heaven as he walked through the Pearly Gates. Born November 25, 1945, Steve graduated from Barboursville High School in 1963. He went on to serve his country during Vietnam in the US Army. Later in life, he returned to Barboursville and received his degree from Ashland Business College. A born salesman, Steve worked with car dealerships throughout the state with his business, S.D. Nash Management. Steve also helped his community through the Lions Club, proudly serving as President of the Barboursville Chapter as well as in other state and international positions. His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his loved ones, his daughter, Missy Nash and her partner Deidra Atwood; his son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Kathy Chadwell; and adored granddaughter, Madison Chadwell. His siblings, Buzz and Norma Nash; Sandra Merritt; Sheila Nash Foster; Mary Hope and Bo Wallace; Donna and John Flowers; Sherry Beth and Jeff Flesher; and Bill and Gail Nash; and his special lady friend, Carla Baker. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Normal Albert Nash Sr. and Weltha Frye Nash, two brothers, Paul and Barry "Joe" Nash, three sisters, Doris Adkins, Brenda Sparks and Susan Sperry, and brothers-in-law, Hobart Adkins, James Ferguson, George Foster, Carl Sparks and Carl Merritt. An avid sports fan, Steve especially loved Marshall football and watching his granddaughter play volleyball. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Fairmont State University Volleyball Program, the Marshall University Football Program or a . There will also be a collection box at the service for any unused glasses you may wish to donate to the Lions Club. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, on Saturday, August 17, followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service officiated by Pastor Tim Messinger.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019