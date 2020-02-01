|
STEPHEN EARL HUFFMAN, age 79, of Hamlin, W.Va., passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Kettering Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. He was born December 22, 1940, in Hamlin, W.Va., a son of the late Everett Huffman and Evelyn Pack. He was a US Army veteran and retired from St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Patricia Huffman, and daughter, Sarah Huffman. He is survived by two sons, Thomas Huffman (Melissa), Dayton, Ohio, Phillip Huffman (Selena) West Virginia, and five grandchildren, Timothy, Jordan, Cheyanne, Natalie and Jacob. Funeral services will be conducted for immediate family at a time yet to be determined. Glicker Funeral Home, Dayton, Ohio, is handling arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 1, 2020