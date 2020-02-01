Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN HUFFMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN EARL HUFFMAN


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEPHEN EARL HUFFMAN Obituary

STEPHEN EARL HUFFMAN, age 79, of Hamlin, W.Va., passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Kettering Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. He was born December 22, 1940, in Hamlin, W.Va., a son of the late Everett Huffman and Evelyn Pack. He was a US Army veteran and retired from St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Patricia Huffman, and daughter, Sarah Huffman. He is survived by two sons, Thomas Huffman (Melissa), Dayton, Ohio, Phillip Huffman (Selena) West Virginia, and five grandchildren, Timothy, Jordan, Cheyanne, Natalie and Jacob. Funeral services will be conducted for immediate family at a time yet to be determined. Glicker Funeral Home, Dayton, Ohio, is handling arrangements.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEPHEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -