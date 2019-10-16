|
STEPHEN "WIG" HENDRICK, 66, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on October 14, 2019, after a long battle. He was born November 10, 1952, in Huntington, a son of Jay H. Hendrick and the late Pauline Wellman Hendrick. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Rodney P. Hendrick. Wig graduated from Barboursville High School where he ran track. He was retired from Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia at Buffalo, W.Va. He was a former member of Cox Landing United Methodist, but was presently attending Huntington First Church of the Nazarene. Survivors include his wife, Gail Staten Hendrick; his father and stepmother, Jay H. and Wanda Hendrick; his three children, Stephen Jay (Angie) Hendrick II, Chad (Michelle) Hendrick and Michele Hendrick; a brother, Robert Jack (Glenna) Hendrick; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Gary Staten; two sisters-in-law, Karen Cummings and Georgia Staten; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Huntington First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Marc Price officiating. Burial will be in Herrenkohl Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019