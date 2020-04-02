|
|
DR. STEPHEN JAMES FEASTER, age 75, passed away in St. Mary's Medical Center on March 31, 2020. Born in Shinnston, WV, Stephen was the oldest of five children with four brothers and one sister. He had a very active youth, playing football, reaching the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America and serving as a lifeguard on the beach. He attended West Virginia University, completing medical school in 1971. After finishing his residency in obstetrics and gynecology, he served in the United States Navy as a Lieutenant Commander before coming to Huntington in 1976. He served the Huntington community for more than 40 years as a physician, both as a private practitioner and as faculty in the Marshall University School of Medicine. He committed the later part of his career to the instruction of students in basic surgical skills and pioneered instructional techniques in noninvasive laparoscopy. Of all his professional achievements, he was most proud of his role as a teacher. Dr. Feaster was a lifelong musky fisherman, learning from his father and teaching his children. Later, he was a competitive runner, sharing his passion with his wife and friends in the Huntington Road Runners Club. He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Laura; son, John Christian; stepdaughter, Nichole; stepson, Sunny; and his grandchildren, Madison, Abigale, Joseph, Andrew and Alexander. He is also survived by his sister, Sally, brother, Daniel, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Ann; his brother, Douglas; and his brother, Fred. A celebration of life for friends and family shall be held in Shinnston, WV, at a later date. Instead of flowers, the family welcomes donations to The Greater Huntington Ritter Park as an expression of sympathy. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolence may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020