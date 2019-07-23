The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
STEPHEN JOSEPH "STEVE" ALLEY


1955 - 2019
STEPHEN "STEVE" JOSEPH ALLEY, 63, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at his home. Steve was born August 3, 1955, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Frances Holland Alley and his father, Joe (Helen) Alley of Ceredo, W.Va. He was a graduate of Buffalo High School and Marshall University. Steve was an assistant manager for Save A Lot Grocery. He was a member of the Kenova Church of Christ. In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by one brother, John "Greg" Alley. Additional survivors include one brother and sister-in-law, Mike (Sharon) Alley; one sister and brother-in-law, Lisa (Chris) Hedrick; one niece, Mollie Shuman; three nephews, Eric Alley, Nathan and Samuel Hedrick; one step-daughter, Rhonda Parker; one step-granddaughter, Leona Parker and his faithful companion, Nadine Bowen, along with a host of other family members and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday July 23, 2019, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, W.Va. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Alley Family Cemetery. The family requests instead of flowers you make a contribution, in Steve's memory, to a . Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 23, 2019
