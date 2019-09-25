|
On September 19, 2019, STEPHEN PAUL LAMB from Pompano Beach, Florida, passed away too soon. Paul was a larger than life soul who always found a way to show his love, compassion and zest for life with everyone he encountered. With all the ups and downs in this life, Paul found a way to make others feel better before himself, whether through cooking, travel, libations or a swift dose of "Paul wisdom" (mostly all of the above). Paul will be a truly missed part of all our lives. He is survived by his father, Stephen Lamb; his sister and brother-in-law, Katie and Jeff English; and his brother and sister-in-law, Philip and Holly Lamb. He was also survived by two nieces that he adored, Sara English and Charlie Lamb. In Paul's unique style, we ask that you celebrate his life, hold those that you love close and remind them that you love them and always live life on your terms being proud of who you are and what you believe. In lieu of flowers or gifts, monetary donations to the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (www.aidshealth.org) where he donated his time or donations of clothing, furniture or other items to a local Out of the Closet thrift store (www.outofthecloset.org) in the name of Stephen Paul Lamb are appreciated to honor his service to his community.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019