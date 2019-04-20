







STEPHEN RANDAL MESSINGER, 59, of Branchland, W.Va., husband of Shari Tackett Messinger, died April 17, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Steve was born July 9, 1959, the son of Cleo and Janice Messinger. Steve was the constant support of his wife and family. He never let the family down, and he loved his grandchildren beyond all measures; he never missed their sporting events. But most of all he thought his wife could do anything she chose to do to help people in need. He worked behind the scenes and let her be all she could be. He treated her as his princess, and he was her prince. All who knew Steve loved his special, fun personality. Steve is irreplaceable for his family. Steve graduated from Guyan Valley High School in 1977 and attended Marshall University. He was an electrician with IBEW Local 317. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleo, and grandparents, George and Rosa Messinger and Elmer and Adda Lucas. In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by his mother; a sister, Amy Messinger of Branchland; a daughter and son-in-law, Nichole and Vandell McKissick of Huntington; two beautiful grandchildren, Braxton and Aliyah McKissick; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alan and Judy Tackett of Florida; and three brothers-in-law, Don and his wife Bernie, Doug and Mark. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Rotary Foundation Annual Fund, https://www.rotary.org/en/donate. Please checkmark: I would like to make this donation in honor or in memory of someone. Then, in Memory Of: Stephen Messinger. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary