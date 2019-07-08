







STEPHEN THOMAS COMBS, 62, of Barboursville, husband of Karen K. Drew Combs, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born January 17, 1957, in Huntington, a son of the late Thomas Wilson and Eunice "Elaine" Effingham Combs. He was a graduate of Barboursville High School and Marshall University. Steve was self-employed having owned his Premier Pools business. He was an avid boater and enjoyed his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, but mostly was a fair, hardworking, honest businessman who took great pride in his work. In addition to his wife, survivors include four children, Cory Fitzpatrick and wife, Amber Fitzpatrick of Barboursville, Bonny Fitzpatrick of Barbourville, Sara Fitzpatrick of Barboursville and Drew Fitzpatrick; a brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Lisa Combs of Salt Rock; his granddaughters, Kiersten, Kaylee and Teagan; a cousin, Tom and his wife, Jeannie Terry; and the many dear friends that he considered family. A memorial service will be conducted 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Adams Landing Marina, 92 Buffington Street, Guyandotte, with Pastor R. Brent Beckett officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 8, 2019