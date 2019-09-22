The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
STEPHEN WEBB DEAN, 83, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was born on October 10, 1935, in Huntington, a son of the late Theodore and Gladys Dean. He is also preceded in death by one brother, Rodney Dean, and one sister, Eleanor Jones. He was the owner of S.W. Dean Asphalt Paving until his retirement in 1999. He served in the United States Marine Corps as a sergeant during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed most of his retirement days on the golf course with his friends. He loved a little friendly competition, and you could always count on him saying, "It's a good game if you don't take it too serious." He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. His cliches, wit and love for his family will be greatly missed. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Kennedy Dean; one daughter, Alaina Dean Neal (Ty); two sons, Stephen Derrick Dean (Pat) and Mark Shannon Dean (Sara); five sisters, Dodi Palmer, Marilynn Johnston, Margie Peterson (Pete), Sandy Shannon and Susie McKinnon (Greg); six grandchildren, Stephen Dean (Kayla), Alex Dean, Andrew Dean, Frankie Neal, Charley Neal and Ted Neal. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Dr. Ed Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, with military honors conducted. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Monday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
