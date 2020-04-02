|
STEVE EUGENE TYGART, 69, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his residence. Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, private graveside services for the family will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington, W.Va., with Pastor Todd Hurley officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Steve was born on February 20, 1951, in Williamson, W.Va., a son of the late Sherman and Betty Jo Burnett Scarberry. He formerly worked in environmental services at St. Mary's Medical Center. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Pam Kitchen, and his grandparents, John and Hessie Burnett. Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Kathy Tygart; one daughter, Emily Justice (Eric) of Chesapeake, Ohio; one son, Adam Tygart (Maria) of New Jersey; two grandchildren, Alexis Tygart (Tanner) and Ian Justice; one great-grandson, Rowan Ruley; special cousin, John Smith (Rose); a brother-in-law, Charlie Kitchen; two nephews, Jacob and Jason Kitchen; and a host of additional family and friends. Online condolences may be sent to www.morrisfuneralhome.com. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020