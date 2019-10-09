|
|
|
STEVE PIGG, 68, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Connie Pigg, died Oct. 2 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from Local No. 80 Insulators Union. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Breath of Life Foundation, c/o Local No. 80 Insulators Union, PO Box 806, Winfield, WV 25213. A memorial gathering will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019