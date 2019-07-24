







STEVEN GUERRA COBB, 61, of Huntington, W.Va., and formerly of Camden on Gauley, W.Va., passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Charleston Area Medical Center Teays Valley. Steven was born in Charleston, W.Va., on July 31, 1957, a son of the late Billy Morgan Cobb and Leva Lavonne Roberts Cobb. He was a logger for many years and also enjoyed camping and the outdoors. Known to be a prankster with a sharp sense of humor, he was also known to be a very selfless person, helping anyone however he could. He loved gardening and had a great talent for woodworking. Besides his parents, Steven is preceded in death by his wife, Kimberly Sue Cobb, and brother, Brit Cobb. Survivors include his daughter, Brandy Cobb (Jesse), currently of Huntington, and siblings, Angela (Jim) Frye, Kay Cobb and Daniel Cobb. Cremation will take place and by his request, no services are planned. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 24, 2019