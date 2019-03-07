







SUANNE SMITH FERMAN, 80, of Lavalette, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. Funeral service will be conducted noon Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Buffalo Valley Missionary Baptist Church with Pastors Tim Jayne, Mark Booth, Hammie Don Smith and Keith Hall officiating. Interment will follow in the Smith Family Cemetery. Suanne was born October 19, 1938, in Cannelton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Col. James C. Smith and the late Betty Lavender Smith. She was a member of the Buffalo Valley Missionary Baptist Church and was a retired LPN from the Valley Health Systems. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, James Wallace Ferman; one daughter, Jennifer Lee Viohl; and two sisters, Peggy Elaine Moore and Marjorie Lynn Hall. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Teri Elaine Booth (Pastor Mark) and Beth Ann Perry (Verland David); one son-in-law, Robert Viohl; one brother, Michael J.F. Smith; and one sister, Sharon Boone. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Carrie Harper, Sara McClure, Leigh Anne Reynolds, Rob Viohl, Matt Viohl, Eric Viohl, Josh Perry and Megan Perry; seven great-grandchildren, Grace Harper, Amira Harper, Declan McClure, Asher McClure, Eli McClure, Elma Reynolds and Pearl Reynolds; several nieces and nephews; and her church family. Flowers will be appreciated or donations may be made to Hospice of Wayne County. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until noon Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Buffalo Valley Missionary Baptist Church. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019