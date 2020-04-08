|
SUE C. SCHWARTZ, 97, of Huntington, widow of George Frederick Schwartz, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Madison Park Assisted Living. She was born June 23, 1922, in Muhlenberg County, Ky., a daughter of the late Neeley and Mamme Hendrix. She was a retired bookkeeper and secretary for both Appalachian Power and St. Mary's Hospital. Sue and her husband had a business dealing with clocks named "Father Time" and had fixed or worked on many clocks for neighbors and friends in the Huntington area. She also started and sewed all the heart pillows for the late Dr. George's patients as well as all the heart doctors at St. Mary's Medical Center. Sue was a member of the former Highlawn Baptist Church and an animal lover. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter or Hospice of Huntington. Survivors include her friends, Steve and Jan Zickefoose of Huntington, and her former neighbor and trusted friend, who was there every morning helping her with meals and taking care of her at Madison Park, Ethel Dunfee of Huntington. The staff at Madison Park is to be commended on her care because while there she was taken care with love. Due to current circumstances with COVID-19, private services will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Father Gideon Olugbami officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Funeral services will be livestreamed on Chapman's Mortuary and Crematory Facebook page at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Condolences can be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
