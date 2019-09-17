|
SUE LANE PALMER NEDROW Sue was born January 20, 1942 to Helen (Summers) Palmer and Fred Robert Palmer, Huntington, WV. It is here she spent her youth, raised her children, and maintained close ties to family and community. She graduated from Huntington High School (1959) and Marshall University with a degree in Social Work. Her career allowed her to provide care and assistance for many people via Prestera Center, American Red Cross in Huntington and Raleigh, NC (Disaster Services & Veteran Affairs), and Branches Domestic Violence Shelter in Huntington. She was a member of the Presbyterian community, attending Enslow Park as a youth, long time member of First Presbyterian, and most recently a member of Highlawn Presbyterian Church. For fifteen years, Sue wintered in Tucson, AZ where she built a rich circle of friends expanding her creative and social horizons. Sue's passions created joyful moments for her and her friends. She loved to cook and prepared many experimental dishes for potlucks often sourced from her garden. She traveled to Provence, France to learn this cuisine, and later expanded to Japanese cooking and culture. Her passion for horses led her to volunteer with two horse rescues in Tucson. She was an ardent volunteer at Lily's Place in Huntington and at the NICU at Tucson Medical Center. Her love of cats extended beyond her personal fur family to rescue and support local strays. On September 14, 2019, Sue passed away peacefully at Hospice House in Huntington, WV after a short but acute case of myasthenia gravis. Sue is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brother F. Robert Palmer and wife Nancy (Huffman) Palmer (Huntington, WV), her children Richard Chaty (Charleston, WV), Andrew Nedrow (Conroe, TX), and Carrie Nedrow and husband David Tonnesen (Los Angeles, CA), and her granddaughter Shannon Chaty Braucher and husband Colton Braucher (Hurricane, WV). Her surviving extended family includes her cousin Julia Summers (Marana, AZ) and Peggy and Jim Baden (Leland, NC), and their family. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday September 21, 2019 at Highlawn Presbyterian Church, 2814 Collis Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702. The visitation will be at noon on Saturday in the Fellowship Hall with a luncheon following the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Lily's Place of Huntington to enrich the lives of those born into a life of substance abuse. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019