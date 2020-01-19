|
SUE SHAMBLIN DEAN, 82, of Kenova, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Pastor Jim Richards officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Sue was born April 6, 1937, in Kenova, a daughter of the late Thomas and Virginia Young Shamblin. She was a retired secretary with the Wayne County School System. She was a member of the Kenova United Methodist Church and deeply loved Jesus. She cherished her family, with whom she enjoyed spending time. Her late husband, Dennis Lee Dean, would cut out wooden projects, which she would turn into cute crafts that they sold together at craft sales and festivals for many years. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Perdue, and one brother, Thomas Shamblin Jr. Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Portland Goedel (Michael); two sons and daughters-in-law, Greg Dean (Donna) and David "JoJo" Dean (Sheree); four granddaughters, Beth Ann Blankenship (Marcus "Hammer"), Ashley Goedel Crow (Zachary), Shayne Goedel (Evan Sullivan) and Dakota Goedel Guilkey (Jerod). She is also survived by two grandsons, Cory Dean (Heather) and Dustin Dean (Taylor); nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. Flowers will be accepted and appreciated, or memorial donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020